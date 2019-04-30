Grilled Steak with Chimichurri

Tip: Both hanger steak and flank steak are affordable, lean and flavorful cuts of beef. Hanger steak is from the plate section, which is on the underside of the animal beneath the ribs. In the past, it was sometimes called butcher's steak because butchers kept it for themselves, rather than selling it. Flank steak is also located on the underside of the animal, but toward the rear below the loin section. Both cuts are best when thinly sliced across the grain.