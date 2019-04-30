Grilled Steak with Chimichurri
Chimichurri is a robust, herby sauce from Argentina that's typically partnered with grilled beef--here we're serving it with grilled flank or hanger steak, two lean and flavorful cuts of beef that are great for grilling, for an easy dinner recipe that takes just 30 minutes to prep. The sauce is equally delicious over grilled fish, pork or chicken.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Both hanger steak and flank steak are affordable, lean and flavorful cuts of beef. Hanger steak is from the plate section, which is on the underside of the animal beneath the ribs. In the past, it was sometimes called butcher's steak because butchers kept it for themselves, rather than selling it. Flank steak is also located on the underside of the animal, but toward the rear below the loin section. Both cuts are best when thinly sliced across the grain.
To make ahead: Refrigerate chimichurri sauce (Step 1) for up to 1 day.
Equipment: Charcoal or gas grill