Grilled Steak with Chimichurri

Chimichurri is a robust, herby sauce from Argentina that's typically partnered with grilled beef--here we're serving it with grilled flank or hanger steak, two lean and flavorful cuts of beef that are great for grilling, for an easy dinner recipe that takes just 30 minutes to prep. The sauce is equally delicious over grilled fish, pork or chicken.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Chimichurri Sauce
Steak

Directions

  • To prepare sauce: Combine parsley, oregano, garlic, oil, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl.

  • To prepare steak: Preheat grill to medium-high. Rub 1 Tbsp. of the sauce evenly over steak; sprinkle with salt. Grill the steak to the desired degree of doneness (130 degrees F for medium-rare), 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a clean cutting board and let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Slice the steak across the grain. Divide the steak slices among 4 plates and spoon the remaining sauce over the top.

Tips

Tip: Both hanger steak and flank steak are affordable, lean and flavorful cuts of beef. Hanger steak is from the plate section, which is on the underside of the animal beneath the ribs. In the past, it was sometimes called butcher's steak because butchers kept it for themselves, rather than selling it. Flank steak is also located on the underside of the animal, but toward the rear below the loin section. Both cuts are best when thinly sliced across the grain.

To make ahead: Refrigerate chimichurri sauce (Step 1) for up to 1 day.

Equipment: Charcoal or gas grill

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. steak + about 1 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 0.8g; dietary fiber 0.2g; sugars 0.1g; fat 10.3g; saturated fat 3.6g; cholesterol 68.4mg; vitamin a iu 349.6IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; folate 13.9mcg; calcium 24.6mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 21.4mg; potassium 306.4mg; sodium 337.9mg.
