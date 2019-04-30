Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa

For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

25 mins
45 mins
4

  • To prepare salsa: Preheat grill to medium. Brush fruit halves and onion slice with oil. Sprinkle with 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Grill the fruit and onion until tender and grill-marked, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from grill and coarsely chop. Transfer to a medium bowl; stir in cilantro and lime juice.

  • To prepare pork tenderloin: Combine oil, garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; rub evenly over pork. Grill the pork over medium heat, covered, turning every 1 1/2 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145 degrees F, 14 to 16 minutes. Transfer to a clean cutting board and let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Slice the pork diagonally. Divide the pork slices among 4 plates and top with the salsa.

To make ahead: Prepare salsa (Step 1) up to 8 hours ahead and refrigerate.

Equipment: Charcoal or gas grill

3 oz. pork + about 1/2 cup salsa
219 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 8.3g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 5.7g; fat 9.5g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 540.6IU; vitamin c 6.9mg; folate 4.7mcg; calcium 20.3mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 38mg; potassium 600.5mg; sodium 512mg.
