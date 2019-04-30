Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa
For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
To make ahead: Prepare salsa (Step 1) up to 8 hours ahead and refrigerate.
Equipment: Charcoal or gas grill
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3 oz. pork + about 1/2 cup salsa
Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 8.3g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 5.7g; fat 9.5g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 73.7mg; vitamin a iu 540.6IU; vitamin c 6.9mg; folate 4.7mcg; calcium 20.3mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 38mg; potassium 600.5mg; sodium 512mg.