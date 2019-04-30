Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

To prepare salmon: Preheat grill to medium-high (see Tip). Pat salmon dry with paper towels. Rub oil all over the salmon. Sprinkle both sides with pepper and salt. Place the salmon on the grill, skin-side up. Grill until the salmon lifts from the grates without sticking, about 6 minutes. Flip the salmon and brush with the reserved 1 Tbsp. sauce. Cook until the salmon lifts from the grates without sticking and flakes with a fork, 1 to 2 minutes more. Serve with the remaining sauce.