Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Cilantro-Ginger Sauce
Salmon

Directions

  • To prepare sauce: Whisk oil, lime juice, cilantro, fish sauce, chile (or jalapeño), ginger, honey, and garlic in a small bowl. Reserve 1 Tbsp. of the sauce in a separate small bowl to use for basting.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare salmon: Preheat grill to medium-high (see Tip). Pat salmon dry with paper towels. Rub oil all over the salmon. Sprinkle both sides with pepper and salt. Place the salmon on the grill, skin-side up. Grill until the salmon lifts from the grates without sticking, about 6 minutes. Flip the salmon and brush with the reserved 1 Tbsp. sauce. Cook until the salmon lifts from the grates without sticking and flakes with a fork, 1 to 2 minutes more. Serve with the remaining sauce.

Tips

Tip: Clean grill grates well before grilling to prevent the fish fillets from sticking. To oil the grates, soak a paper towel with vegetable oil, hold it with tongs and rub it over the grates. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Equipment: Charcoal or gas grill

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. fish + about 2 tsp. sauce
Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 2.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 1.6g; fat 11.2g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 53mg; vitamin a iu 192.4IU; vitamin c 4mg; folate 14.1mcg; calcium 47.6mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 35.4mg; potassium 436.9mg; sodium 319.6mg; added sugar 1.4g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022