Grilled Chicken Breasts with Tomato-Caper Sauce
This healthy grilled chicken breast recipe--a twist on chicken piccata--features a creamy white-wine-and-caper pan sauce that gets a burst of summer flavor from fresh grape tomatoes and basil. Pounding the chicken prior to grilling ensures even cooking and makes this easy dinner even faster. The piccata sauce would also be great with shrimp, firm white fish or pork.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019
Equipment: Charcoal or gas grill
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:4 oz. chicken + 1/2 cup sauce
Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 6.1g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 3.3g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 67.7mg; vitamin a iu 1089.3IU; vitamin c 16.3mg; folate 22.2mcg; calcium 33.8mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 39.9mg; potassium 492.3mg; sodium 397.7mg.