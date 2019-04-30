Grilled Chicken Breasts with Tomato-Caper Sauce

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This healthy grilled chicken breast recipe--a twist on chicken piccata--features a creamy white-wine-and-caper pan sauce that gets a burst of summer flavor from fresh grape tomatoes and basil. Pounding the chicken prior to grilling ensures even cooking and makes this easy dinner even faster. The piccata sauce would also be great with shrimp, firm white fish or pork.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Tomato-Caper Sauce
Chicken

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare sauce: Heat 1 1/2 tsp. oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, wine, capers, and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper; cook until the liquid has evaporated slightly, about 4 minutes. Stir in butter; cook, stirring, until the sauce has thickened slightly and the tomatoes are soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in basil. Keep warm.

  • To prepare chicken: Place chicken between 2 sheets of plastic wrap; pound with a mallet to 1/2-inch thickness. Rub with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Grill the chicken until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Serve the chicken with the sauce.

Tips

Equipment: Charcoal or gas grill

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 oz. chicken + 1/2 cup sauce
Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 6.1g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 3.3g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 2.7g; cholesterol 67.7mg; vitamin a iu 1089.3IU; vitamin c 16.3mg; folate 22.2mcg; calcium 33.8mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 39.9mg; potassium 492.3mg; sodium 397.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022