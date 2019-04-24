Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This easy pasta with creamy homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken and shrimp is your classic fettuccine Alfredo done one better--and it takes less than 30 minutes to make! Add a simple green salad and you have a family-friendly weeknight dinner that you'd be happy to serve to company.

Robby Melvin
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup cooking water.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and nearly cooked through, about 7 minutes. Add shrimp, scallions, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and the remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil; cook, stirring often, until the chicken and shrimp are cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl; cover to keep warm.

  • Return the skillet to medium heat. Whisk together flour and 1 tablespoon of the reserved cooking water in a medium bowl; stir in half-and-half, cream cheese, pepper, 1/4 cup Parmesan and the remaining reserved cooking water. Add the mixture to the pan and bring to a simmer; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add the chicken-shrimp mixture and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl; add the pasta and stir to coat evenly. Divide among 6 bowls; sprinkle with parsley and the remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
392 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 45.2g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 3.1g; fat 10.7g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 118.9mg; vitamin a iu 339.2IU; vitamin c 2.9mg; folate 52.9mcg; calcium 129.6mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 108.2mg; potassium 619.6mg; sodium 601.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 2 1/2 starch, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/08/2022