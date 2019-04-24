Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

Return the skillet to medium heat. Whisk together flour and 1 tablespoon of the reserved cooking water in a medium bowl; stir in half-and-half, cream cheese, pepper, 1/4 cup Parmesan and the remaining reserved cooking water. Add the mixture to the pan and bring to a simmer; cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add the chicken-shrimp mixture and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl; add the pasta and stir to coat evenly. Divide among 6 bowls; sprinkle with parsley and the remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan.