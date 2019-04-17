Gluten-Free Eggplant Parmesan

Very tasty! I just made this and it was delicious - I made sure to salt and sweat the eggplant before popping it into the oven, and it turned out lovely. It’s surprisingly light given all the cheese! One very small issue was that my sauce was not very saucy. It didn’t stretch very far and I needed to use it sparingly. I suggest adding about 50% more ingredients for the sauce - better to have too much than not enough.