Gluten-Free Eggplant Parmesan

6 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cheesy baked eggplant Parmesan has no breading, which means it's easier to make than the traditional version. There's no dredging or frying—instead, the eggplant is roasted until tender before being layered in the casserole dish with a tangy homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. And without breading, this satisfying eggplant Parmesan is also gluten-free!

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat 2 large baking sheets with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange eggplant slices on the prepared pans. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast until tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add tomatoes, wine, basil, oregano, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Spread about 1 cup of the sauce in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Arrange half the eggplant slices on the sauce. Top with 1 cup sauce and sprinkle with half the mozzarella and half the Parmesan. Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make one more layer.

  • Bake until the sauce is bubbling around the edges and the cheese has browned in spots, about 25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with basil before serving, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 15.9g; dietary fiber 5.2g; sugars 8.2g; fat 9.3g; saturated fat 3.7g; cholesterol 17.9mg; vitamin a iu 1067.9IU; vitamin c 10.1mg; folate 35.5mcg; calcium 211.8mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 27.6mg; potassium 632.4mg; sodium 452.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 vegetable, 1 fat, 1 medium-fat protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/10/2022