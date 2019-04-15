Watermelon, Cucumber & Feta Salad

Here's a healthy salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter. This is one easy side salad you'll want to serve at all your summer BBQs.

Pam Lolley
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019

Recipe Summary

20 mins
20 mins
6

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl; gradually whisk in oil until completely incorporated.

  • Combine watermelon, cucumber, feta and onion in a large bowl. Gently stir in 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or up to 2 hours.

  • Just before serving, gently stir in mint; drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 2 and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

1 1/2 cups
219 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 12.1g; fat 15.7g; saturated fat 5.6g; cholesterol 25.2mg; vitamin a iu 957.8IU; vitamin c 13.1mg; folate 24.5mcg; calcium 164.2mg; iron 1mg; magnesium 27.8mg; potassium 267.5mg; sodium 361.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 2g.
2 fat, 1 fruit, 1 medium-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable
