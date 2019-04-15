Strawberry Nice Cream

This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.

Karen Rankin
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
12 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Hull and coarsely chop strawberries. Peel and coarsely chop bananas. Spread the strawberries and bananas on separate sides of one baking sheet or on two sheets. Freeze until solid, at least 12 hours.

  • Let the strawberries thaw at room temperature for 15 minutes. Transfer to a food processor; pulse until finely chopped, about 10 pulses. Add the frozen bananas and lemon juice; process until smooth, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes, adding up to 1/4 cup cold water if needed to achieve desired consistency, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Serve immediately or, for a firmer texture, transfer to a freezer-safe container and freeze for up to 30 minutes.

Tips

To make ahead: Freeze fruit (Step 1), transfer to separate sealable plastic bags and freeze for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 22.5g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 12.9g; fat 0.5g; saturated fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 51.6IU; vitamin c 73.3mg; folate 39.8mcg; calcium 21.8mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 31mg; potassium 388.8mg; sodium 2.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fruit

Penelope Wall
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2021
This is such a great healthy dessert, and so easy. My kids love it. Read More
