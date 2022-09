I always find it funny when people rate a recipe and make so many changes that really makes it no longer the recipe but I figure someone might be considering making similar changes and wonder if it will work so here it goes: I replaced the oil with unsweetened applesauce and cut the sugar in half since applesauce is so sweet. I also added a touch of lemon extract (1/4 tea more or less). I used wholewheat pastry flour instead of whole wheat white. I cooked it 10minutes less than the recipe states. I think it would work just as well with regular WW white flour. It might just come out a little more dense than using WW pastry flour. I only used the pastry because it is what I had on hand. The texture was good. I am glad I cut some sugar out or it would have been too sweet for me.