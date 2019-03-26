Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale
This easy one-pan skillet-roasted lemon chicken is perfect for weeknight dinners. Juicy chicken thighs are cooked in the same pan as baby potatoes and kale for a satisfying meal with the added bonus of minimal cleanup.
How to Make Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale
This chicken and kale recipe is a hearty, healthy weeknight favorite. It's a simple dinner that's made in one skillet, which means that cleanup is quick and easy.
Cook the Chicken
We start by cooking boneless, skinless chicken thighs in a large cast-iron skillet in a little bit of oil. Cast-iron skillets are perfect for recipes like this, as they retain heat which helps with browning. We use boneless, skinless chicken thighs because they cook quickly, are high in protein and packed with flavor. After browning for 5 minutes, the chicken thighs are transferred to a plate and set aside for the next step.
Cook the Potatoes
The potatoes are added next and are cooked cut-side down until browned. We use baby Yukon Gold potatoes that are halved lengthwise so they cook evenly and in the time allotted in the recipe. Low-sodium chicken broth, lemon slices, garlic and fresh tarragon are stirred in with the potatoes. If you can't find fresh tarragon, feel free to substitute with fresh oregano, marjoram or chervil.
Finish the Dish
The browned chicken thighs are returned to the skillet. Then we transfer the skillet to the oven to finish cooking until the chicken thighs are cooked through and the potatoes are tender, which only takes about 15 minutes. The last step is to stir in the baby kale and roast for just 3 to 4 minutes until the kale is wilted. Wilting kale is a great way to cook kale without overcooking it.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
