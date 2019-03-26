Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

I love the simplicity and big flavor of this dish. The lemon slices are more potent than lemon juice would have been and the kale adds a slight bitterness that is lovely. For 3 people, I used 4 smallish chic thighs, 6 gold potatoes, and as much kale as I could fit in my skillet (which wasn't much). The recipe calls for 6 cups of kale, but if you watch the video you see them use just a handful or two. I was much more like the video. The potatoes cooked perfectly using the recipe's time guidance. It was delicious with dried tarragon, but I hope to have fresh next time to see what it will add. I'm adding this to my recipe box.