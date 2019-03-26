Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

This easy one-pan skillet-roasted lemon chicken is perfect for weeknight dinners. Juicy chicken thighs are cooked in the same pan as baby potatoes and kale for a satisfying meal with the added bonus of minimal cleanup.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, March 2019; updated October 2022

Nutrition Info
How to Make Skillet Lemon Chicken & Potatoes with Kale

This chicken and kale recipe is a hearty, healthy weeknight favorite. It's a simple dinner that's made in one skillet, which means that cleanup is quick and easy.

Cook the Chicken

We start by cooking boneless, skinless chicken thighs in a large cast-iron skillet in a little bit of oil. Cast-iron skillets are perfect for recipes like this, as they retain heat which helps with browning. We use boneless, skinless chicken thighs because they cook quickly, are high in protein and packed with flavor. After browning for 5 minutes, the chicken thighs are transferred to a plate and set aside for the next step.

Cook the Potatoes

The potatoes are added next and are cooked cut-side down until browned. We use baby Yukon Gold potatoes that are halved lengthwise so they cook evenly and in the time allotted in the recipe. Low-sodium chicken broth, lemon slices, garlic and fresh tarragon are stirred in with the potatoes. If you can't find fresh tarragon, feel free to substitute with fresh oregano, marjoram or chervil.

Finish the Dish

The browned chicken thighs are returned to the skillet. Then we transfer the skillet to the oven to finish cooking until the chicken thighs are cooked through and the potatoes are tender, which only takes about 15 minutes. The last step is to stir in the baby kale and roast for just 3 to 4 minutes until the kale is wilted. Wilting kale is a great way to cook kale without overcooking it.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, turning once, until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes total. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, potatoes and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper to the pan. Cook the potatoes, cut-side down, until browned, about 3 minutes. Stir in broth, lemon, garlic and tarragon. Return the chicken to the pan.

  • Transfer the pan to the oven. Roast until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Stir kale into the mixture and roast until it has wilted, 3 to 4 minutes.

Equipment

Large cast-iron skillet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 chicken thigh & 1 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
374 calories; protein 24.7g; carbohydrates 25.6g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 1.8g; fat 19.3g; saturated fat 3.9g; cholesterol 75.5mg; vitamin a iu 2463.4IU; vitamin c 40.6mg; folate 51mcg; calcium 64.8mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 53mg; potassium 677.3mg; sodium 377.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 2 fat, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable
