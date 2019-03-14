Vegan Scallops

King oyster mushrooms stand in for shellfish in this look-alike vegan scallop recipe. The seaweed in the recipe helps add that characteristic flavor of the sea, while tamari and vegan Worcestershire amp up the umami.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

If you're looking for an impressive vegan dish to serve to guests, you need to try our recipe for vegan "scallops": king oyster mushrooms stand in for seafood for an amazing look-alike dish. We also have several tips for giving that fresh-from-the-ocean flavor to these seafood-free scallops.

Tips for Making Vegan Scallops

1. Slice and score the mushrooms

To make vegan scallops, cut the stems of oyster mushrooms into 1-inch thick pieces. We use just the stems here because their shape tricks your eye into thinking you're eating scallops (reserve the caps for another use, such as making mushroom stock). Using a sharp paring knife, cut a cross-hatch pattern onto both sides of the mushrooms. This will help the marinade permeate into the mushrooms, plus it helps the mushrooms look even more like scallops when they're cooked.

2. Give the scallops a fishy flavor with a marinade

To give the mushrooms a hint of the sea, our vegan scallops are soaked in a marinade that includes dulse seaweed (for that fishy flavor) combined with miso, tamari, maple syrup and vegan Worcestershire sauce, which all boost the umami in the finished dish. Be sure to buy vegan Worcestershire, as regular Worcestershire contains anchovies. Cook the scallops gently in the marinade for 30 minutes, then let them stand (off the heat) for about an hour—this will allow the flavor to really soak into the mushrooms.

3. Dry the scallops well

Before cooking the mushroom scallops, pat them dry well with paper towels. Drying the mushrooms helps prevent splatter during cooking, and also helps them to brown.

4. Cook the scallops in a hot pan

Before adding the scallops to the pan, make sure it's nice and hot—you want to hear it sizzle. A hot pan will keep the scallops from sticking and will also help boost the browning and caramelization.

Once your scallops are well browned, they're ready to serve! Don't forget that the marinade doubles as a sauce. I like to plate them along with a simple side, such as sautéed bok choy with ginger and garlic.

Environmental Impact: Sea Scallops vs. Vegan Scallops

For a look at the environmental impact of swapping a traditional scallop recipe for a vegan version, we turned to Dustin Harder, aka the Vegan Roadie (@theveganroadie). "Scallops, like other mollusks, actually help filter oceans by absorbing excess nutrients in the water," Harder explains, so unlike some animal products, scallops can actually benefit the environment. But mushrooms are no slouches either. "Not only do oyster mushrooms make a super-amazing vegan swap on your plate for scallops, but they can help the environment too," he says. Through a process called mycoremediation, enzymes in mushrooms help clean up waste in the environment by breaking down pollutants.

Check Your Wallet: Sea Scallops vs. Vegan Scallops

King oyster mushrooms are a delicacy, which means they aren't cheap. Six king oyster mushrooms cost about $15; a pound of sea scallops generally costs between $12 and $18. So you're looking at about the same cost for either version of the dish.

Nutritional Comparison: Sea Scallops vs. Vegan Scallops

In terms, of nutrition, you'll get more fiber if you go with vegan scallops—they deliver 5 grams per serving, while regular scallops have 0 grams. You'll also save around 70 calories per serving making the vegan version. And while you'll only get half the protein of regular scallops, our mushroom scallops still deliver 7 grams of plant protein.

Even if you enjoy regular scallops, vegan scallops are a tasty and stunning alternative to add to your repertoire.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut mushroom stems crosswise into 1-inch pieces--you should have at least 16 pieces total. (Reserve the caps for another use.) Using a sharp paring knife, score both flat sides in a cross-hatch pattern.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk broth, wine, seaweed, miso, tamari (or soy sauce), maple syrup and Worcestershire in a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat, whisking occasionally, until the miso dissolves, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and reduce heat to maintain a bare simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour.

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer the mushrooms to a paper-towel-lined plate and pat dry. Sprinkle with salt.

  • Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, turning once, until browned on both sides, about 3 minutes total. Serve the mushroom "scallops" with the sauce, if desired.

Tips

Learn more about how to make these vegan scallops.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 "scallops"
Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 2.7g; fat 3.2g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 106.6IU; folate 84.4mcg; calcium 7.3mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 40.4mg; potassium 935.5mg; sodium 116.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 vegetable, 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022