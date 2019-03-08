Sheet-Pan Pancakes

Pancakes are a weekend brunch necessity (mimosas, too), but making them for a crowd is time-consuming. Instead, bake four kinds of pancakes—peanut butter, chocolate chip, raspberry and blueberry—at once with this easy sheet-pan pancake recipe. Making several different pancakes in one batch means you can easily please your whole brunch party, including yourself!

Paige Grandjean
Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 500 degrees F. Coat an 18-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Whisk whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk buttermilk, eggs and 1 tablespoon maple syrup in a medium bowl. Whisk wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Gently whisk in melted butter. The batter will be lumpy. Let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place peanut butter in a small microwavable bowl. Microwave on High until melted, about 25 seconds; set aside. Whisk cream cheese and sugar in a small bowl until creamy; set aside.

  • Spread the batter in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle the warm peanut butter over the upper left quadrant; swirl with a toothpick and top with banana slices. Sprinkle chocolate chips over the upper right quadrant, raspberries over the lower left quadrant, and blueberries over the lower right quadrant. Dollop small mounds of the cream cheese mixture over the blueberries.

  • Transfer to the oven and immediately reduce temperature to 425 degrees F. Bake the pancake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 14 to 16 minutes. Cut into 12 pieces and serve with the remaining 1/2 cup maple syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece with about 2 tsp. syrup
Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 47.6g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 19.4g; fat 10.5g; saturated fat 5.2g; cholesterol 73.9mg; vitamin a iu 299.5IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; folate 63mcg; calcium 182.7mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 25.3mg; potassium 265.7mg; sodium 643.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 14g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 1 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 reduced-fat dairy
