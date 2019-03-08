Sheet-Pan Pancakes
Pancakes are a weekend brunch necessity (mimosas, too), but making them for a crowd is time-consuming. Instead, bake four kinds of pancakes—peanut butter, chocolate chip, raspberry and blueberry—at once with this easy sheet-pan pancake recipe. Making several different pancakes in one batch means you can easily please your whole brunch party, including yourself!
Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 piece with about 2 tsp. syrup
Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 47.6g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 19.4g; fat 10.5g; saturated fat 5.2g; cholesterol 73.9mg; vitamin a iu 299.5IU; vitamin c 3.5mg; folate 63mcg; calcium 182.7mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 25.3mg; potassium 265.7mg; sodium 643.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 14g.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 starch, 1 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 fruit, 1/2 reduced-fat dairy