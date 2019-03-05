Goat Cheese & Fresh Herb Omelet

The secret to this easy omelet recipe is choosing a really great goat cheese. Luckily most supermarkets have great chevre--Vermont Creamery and Laura Chenel are straightforward varieties you're likely to find. If you've got access to funky local options, bust them out for this quick breakfast recipe. Aside from the goat cheese, eggs and herbs, you need just a few pantry ingredients and 20 minutes for one of the best omelets you can make.

Robb Walsh
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2

  • Whisk eggs, milk (or water), pepper and salt in a medium bowl. Combine goat cheese, parsley and chives in a small bowl.

  • Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add the eggs and let the mixture cook, undisturbed, until set around the edges, about 3 minutes. With a rubber spatula, gently loosen an edge of the cooked egg, tipping the pan to allow uncooked egg to run underneath. Repeat at various spots until almost no runny egg remains. Sprinkle the cheese mixture evenly over the omelet. Cover and continue cooking until the eggs are set, 2 to 4 minutes more. Slip a spatula under one side, fold the omelet in half and slide onto a plate.

  • To serve, cut the omelet in half. Garnish with more herbs, if desired.

1/2 omelet
227 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 2.5g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 1.2g; fat 16.9g; saturated fat 6.7g; cholesterol 396.5mg; vitamin a iu 872.8IU; vitamin c 4.6mg; folate 53.7mcg; calcium 94.3mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 16.2mg; potassium 183.2mg; sodium 386.2mg.
2 medium-fat protein, 1/2 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein
