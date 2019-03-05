Lamb & Potato Stew

Inspired by traditional Irish lamb stew, which is made with shoulder or neck cuts of lamb, this version is made with leg of lamb. Choose a bone-in cut to make the rich, flavorful broth for this healthy lamb stew. Requiring just a handful of ingredients and 35 minutes of active time, this lamb stew isn't just tasty—it's also easy!

Robb Walsh
EatingWell Magazine, April 2019; updated November 2021

active:
35 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
8

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Cut meat off the leg of lamb and cut into 1-inch pieces. Refrigerate. Place the bone in a roasting pan. Roast until browned, about 40 minutes.

  • Transfer the roasted bone to a large saucepan. Peel onion (reserve skin), slice and set aside. Add the onion skin, parsley and thyme stems and bay leaves to the saucepan. Add water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Partially cover and cook until any meat is falling off the bone and the stock is brown, about 1 hour. Strain the stock through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl. (Discard solids.) You should have 4 cups stock.

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F.

  • Arrange half the potatoes in a large ovenproof pot. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Top with the reserved meat, sliced onion and parsley and thyme leaves. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and top with the remaining potatoes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Pour in the stock.

  • Bring the stew to a simmer over low heat (do not boil). Cover the pot and carefully transfer it to the oven. Bake until the meat is very tender and the potatoes and onions are very soft, 2 to 3 hours.

To make ahead

Refrigerate stock (Steps 1-3) for up to 2 days. Refrigerate stew for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/4 cup
Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 22.1g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 1.8g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 72.8mg; vitamin a iu 489.1IU; vitamin c 32mg; folate 47.9mcg; calcium 40.3mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 54.8mg; potassium 821.8mg; sodium 435mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 lean protein, 1 starch, 1/2 vegetable
