Lamb & Potato Stew
Inspired by traditional Irish lamb stew, which is made with shoulder or neck cuts of lamb, this version is made with leg of lamb. Choose a bone-in cut to make the rich, flavorful broth for this healthy lamb stew. Requiring just a handful of ingredients and 35 minutes of active time, this lamb stew isn't just tasty—it's also easy!
EatingWell Magazine, April 2019; updated November 2021
Credit: Dera Burreson
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Refrigerate stock (Steps 1-3) for up to 2 days. Refrigerate stew for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 1/4 cup
Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 22.1g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 1.8g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 72.8mg; vitamin a iu 489.1IU; vitamin c 32mg; folate 47.9mcg; calcium 40.3mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 54.8mg; potassium 821.8mg; sodium 435mg.
Exchanges:
3 1/2 lean protein, 1 starch, 1/2 vegetable