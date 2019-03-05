Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables
In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can--its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment--Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019
Serving Size:3 ounces pork and 2/3 cup vegetables
272 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 22.9g; dietary fiber 5.8g; sugars 9.5g; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 61.2mg; vitamin a iu 12664IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 63.3mcg; calcium 59.2mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 56mg; potassium 886.8mg; sodium 326.5mg.
4 vegetable, 3 lean protein, 1 fat