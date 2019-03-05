Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables

In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can--its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment--Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.

Robb Walsh
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

  • Toss carrots and parsnips in a large bowl with 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon thyme and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Spread evenly in a roasting pan. Rub pork with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and season with the remaining 1 teaspoon thyme and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place the pork, fat-side up, on top of the vegetables.

  • Roast, stirring the vegetables occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the pork registers 145 degrees F, 50 to 65 minutes.

  • Transfer the pork to a clean cutting board. Tent with foil and let rest for 15 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to a large bowl and stir in honey.

  • Place the roasting pan over two burners on high heat. Add cider and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until reduced by half, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Slice the pork and serve with the vegetables, sauce and chutney (or applesauce), if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 ounces pork and 2/3 cup vegetables
Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 22.9g; dietary fiber 5.8g; sugars 9.5g; fat 8.6g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 61.2mg; vitamin a iu 12664IU; vitamin c 17.8mg; folate 63.3mcg; calcium 59.2mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 56mg; potassium 886.8mg; sodium 326.5mg.
Exchanges:

4 vegetable, 3 lean protein, 1 fat
