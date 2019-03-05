Grilled Oysters with Garlic-Herb Butter

If you've never cooked oysters on the grill, you're in for a treat. Grilling oysters whole saves you the trouble of shucking them--they magically pop open when cooked. A simple garlic herb butter adds richness and a bright pop of flavor to this impressive appetizer. To pretty it up use Irish butter, which is extra-golden because Irish cows typically enjoy an all-grass diet.

Robb Walsh
Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

    Advertisement

  • Heat butter and garlic in a small saucepan until melted, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in parsley, chives, lemon zest and juice, pepper and salt until well combined.

  • Grill oysters, cupped-side down, until they pop open and the meat is firm, about 5 minutes. Transfer the oysters to a platter, cupped-side down (to retain as much of the juice as possible). Discard any that do not open. Run an oyster knife or paring knife under the meat to separate it from the top shell. Top each oyster with a little of the herb butter and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oysters
Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 1.5g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.3g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 28.3mg; vitamin a iu 247.4IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 5.1mcg; calcium 28.9mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 8.6mg; potassium 76.4mg; sodium 54.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1/2 lean protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/31/2022