One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

This one-pot pasta with tangy tomato-basil sauce is a simple, fast and easy weeknight dinner. All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes of cook time, you'll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, March 2019; updated March 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine pasta, water, broth, tomatoes, oil, Italian seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and crushed red pepper in a large pot. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Uncover, reduce heat to medium-high and cook, stirring frequently, for 10 minutes. Stir in kale and cook, stirring often, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, 5 to 7 minutes more. (If using spinach, add it after about 10 minutes, so it cooks in the remaining 2 to 3 minutes.) Stir in basil. Garnish with Parmesan, if desired.

Recipe Updates

Based on earlier review and comments of this recipe, we've retested and made the following adjustments (and updated the nutritional analysis accordingly):

Reduced the water to 1 cup (to optimize sauce consistency).

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 55.3g; dietary fiber 7.9g; sugars 5.5g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 1.4g; vitamin a iu 3343.5IU; vitamin c 47.1mg; folate 70.4mcg; calcium 87.3mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 100.3mg; potassium 308.2mg; sodium 465.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable
