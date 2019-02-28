One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta

Very good, easy pasta recipe. I made the following changes: (1) Used veg broth to make it vegan, (2) Used part kale and part spinach, as I did not have enough of either for a full recipe of just 1 of them - it was a good combo! (3) I followed others’ suggestions to reduce any of liquid - I used only the 2c of broth. But, I did find that I needed to add a splash more at the end, as it was drying outa bit. And I’m sure I will need to add a bit more when reheating leftovers.

All in all, good flavor, not too spicy, healthy, quick meal. I like that it can easily be adapted to be vegan (use veg broth, vegan cheese), vegetarian (add cheese), gluten-free (use gf pasta), or could add meat (chicken, sausage, etc.). My only “complaint” is that there really isn’t any protein in the vegan version, other than what is in the whole wheat pasta - would have to make some additions or adjustments if you want more protein.