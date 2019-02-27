Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés

Try this easy canapé recipe for your next cocktail party. Made with canned tuna, cream cheese and cucumber slices on crunchy almond crackers, this is an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Diabetic Living Magazine; updated December 2022

25 mins
1 hr 25 mins
6

Nutrition Info
What Are the Main Ingredients of Canapés?

Canapés are hors d'oeuvres featuring a base of bread, toast, pastry or crackers with various savory toppings, served either hot or cold. Canapés typically consist of a base, a spread, a primary topping and a garnish. They are traditionally served before dinner along with other appetizers or served at cocktail parties.

Are Canapés Good for You?

Canapés can be made with a variety of nutritious and flavorful ingredients. For healthier canapés, make them with fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean proteins. Try our Canapés with Peach, Sage & Prosciutto or make bite-sized Marinated Squash & Goat Cheese Toasts and Chile-Spiced Delicata Squash Crostini.

Our smoked tuna spread canapés are low in calories and high in protein. Canned tuna is a healthy pantry staple and contains a powerhouse of nutrients and antioxidants like selenium and omega-3 fatty acids. Crisp, cool and packed with health benefits, cucumbers give these canapés a refreshing crunch without many calories.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir cream cheese, onion, 1 tablespoon chives, oil, Old Bay, Worcestershire sauce and liquid smoke in a medium bowl until creamy.

  • Flake tuna with a fork. Add the tuna and pimiento to the cream cheese mixture; stir until well mixed. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours. (The smoke flavor will build. It may seem faint at first, but refrain from adding more liquid smoke until after the mixture chills. If desired, stir in an additional 1/8-1/4 teaspoon liquid smoke.)

  • To assemble the canapés, spread 1/2 teaspoon of the tuna mixture on each cracker. Top each with a cucumber slice and another 1 1/2 teaspoons of the tuna mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon chives.

To make ahead

Prepare the recipe through Step 2. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

4 canapés
112 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 8.5g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 1.5g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 20.9mg; vitamin a iu 309IU; vitamin c 5.5mg; folate 6.9mcg; calcium 75.4mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 7.5mg; potassium 97.2mg; sodium 160.2mg.
1 fat, 1 lean protein, 1/2 starch
