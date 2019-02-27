Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés
Try this easy canapé recipe for your next cocktail party. Made with canned tuna, cream cheese and cucumber slices on crunchy almond crackers, this is an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
What Are the Main Ingredients of Canapés?
Canapés are hors d'oeuvres featuring a base of bread, toast, pastry or crackers with various savory toppings, served either hot or cold. Canapés typically consist of a base, a spread, a primary topping and a garnish. They are traditionally served before dinner along with other appetizers or served at cocktail parties.
Are Canapés Good for You?
Canapés can be made with a variety of nutritious and flavorful ingredients. For healthier canapés, make them with fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains and lean proteins. Try our Canapés with Peach, Sage & Prosciutto or make bite-sized Marinated Squash & Goat Cheese Toasts and Chile-Spiced Delicata Squash Crostini.
Our smoked tuna spread canapés are low in calories and high in protein. Canned tuna is a healthy pantry staple and contains a powerhouse of nutrients and antioxidants like selenium and omega-3 fatty acids. Crisp, cool and packed with health benefits, cucumbers give these canapés a refreshing crunch without many calories.
To make ahead
Prepare the recipe through Step 2. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
1 fat, 1 lean protein, 1/2 starch