Roasted Veggies & Hummus Sandwich
Spruce up your sandwich game with a medley of roasted veggies. For extra vegetables throughout the week, roast a whole sheet pan in Step 1, then add the cooked veggies to salads, sandwiches, and pasta dishes, or serve them as a side dish.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: You can roast extra vegetables in Step 1; refrigerate, covered for up to 5 days. To reheat, microwave on High for 30 seconds.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 open-face sandwich
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 7.6g; sugars 3.2g; fat 14.5g; saturated fat 2.1g; vitamin a iu 3931.9IU; vitamin c 84.3mg; folate 167.1mcg; calcium 121.2mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 113.6mg; potassium 655mg; sodium 394.3mg; added sugar 1g.