Roasted Veggies & Hummus Sandwich

Spruce up your sandwich game with a medley of roasted veggies. For extra vegetables throughout the week, roast a whole sheet pan in Step 1, then add the cooked veggies to salads, sandwiches, and pasta dishes, or serve them as a side dish.

Katie Shields, M.S., RDN
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019

10 mins
35 mins
1

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread sliced vegetables on a small rimmed baking sheet and toss with olive oil. Roast until tender, about 25 minutes.

  • Lightly toast bread, if desired. Spread hummus on the bread. Layer spinach on top, then top with the roasted vegetables. Sprinkle with sunflower seeds and garnish with basil, if desired.

Tip: You can roast extra vegetables in Step 1; refrigerate, covered for up to 5 days. To reheat, microwave on High for 30 seconds.

1 open-face sandwich
270 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 7.6g; sugars 3.2g; fat 14.5g; saturated fat 2.1g; vitamin a iu 3931.9IU; vitamin c 84.3mg; folate 167.1mcg; calcium 121.2mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 113.6mg; potassium 655mg; sodium 394.3mg; added sugar 1g.
