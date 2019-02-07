Chopped Chicken & Sweet Potato Salad

This easy salad recipe allows for a wonderful use of leftover cooked chicken. Look for escarole in the produce section near the leafy greens; if you can't find it, you can use romaine instead.

Katie Shields, M.S., RDN
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss escarole (or romaine), sweet potato, chicken, and apple with vinaigrette; place on a 9-inch plate.

  • Top with avocado, sunflower seeds, and Cheddar.

Tips

Tip: To make a quick apple-cider vinaigrette, whisk 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar with 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil until blended. Extra dressing will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 cups
Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 31.8g; dietary fiber 10g; sugars 8.5g; fat 31.5g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 75.3mg; vitamin a iu 21836.5IU; vitamin c 12.6mg; folate 273.3mcg; calcium 156.5mg; iron 3.7mg; magnesium 96.6mg; potassium 1152.8mg; sodium 383.6mg.
