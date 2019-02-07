Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium in this healthy recipe for weight loss.

Patsy Jamieson Reviewed by Dietitian Micaela Young, M.S.
Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019; updated November 2022

How to Prep the Vegetables

The key to making this hearty stew is prepping all your ingredients beforehand, which includes chopping and dicing the vegetables. Here are tips on how to dice an onion and how to mince garlic. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.

How to Thicken the Stew

Chickpeas are naturally high in starches, which, when broken down, act as a thickening agent. When stirred into a stew, mashed chickpeas cook down to create a creamy, rich texture. For this recipe, we mash one can of chickpeas with a potato masher or fork and add it to the stew to thicken it. Check out more tips on how to thicken soup from our test kitchen.

How to Store Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

This stew can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 3 days. To reheat, you can microwave the stew on High until warm.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mash 1 can chickpeas with a potato masher or fork. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add turkey, oregano, fennel seeds and crushed red pepper. Cook, crumbling with a wooden spoon, until the turkey is no longer pink, 2 to 3 minutes. Add onion, carrots and garlic (or garlic powder). Cook, stirring often, until softened and fragrant, 3 to 4 minutes. Add tomato paste. Cook, stirring, for 30 seconds.

  • Add broth, the mashed and whole chickpeas, pepper and salt to the pot. Cover and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium and cook, covered, at a brisk simmer until the vegetables are tender and the flavors have blended, about 10 minutes.

  • Add spinach and increase heat to medium-high, Cook, stirring, until the spinach is heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Ladle the soup into bowls. Garnish each serving with 1 tablespoon Parmesan, if desired.

Tip

Individually quick-frozen (IQF) spinach makes this recipe a breeze. If you can't find it, use a frozen 10-ounce block of spinach. Cook according to the package directions, then add to the soup in Step 4.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 41.3g; dietary fiber 13.1g; sugars 10g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 2.5g; cholesterol 48.8mg; vitamin a iu 12057.2IU; vitamin c 11mg; folate 148.4mcg; calcium 179.7mg; iron 6.1mg; magnesium 113.8mg; potassium 981.5mg; sodium 643.1mg.
