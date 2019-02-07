Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew
This satisfying stew comes together in a snap. Mashed chickpeas add body to the broth, and tomato paste adds a savory note without piling on the sodium in this healthy recipe for weight loss.
How to Prep the Vegetables
The key to making this hearty stew is prepping all your ingredients beforehand, which includes chopping and dicing the vegetables. Here are tips on how to dice an onion and how to mince garlic. To simplify the prep, look for chopped fresh onion and shredded carrot or a soup starter mix in the produce section.
How to Thicken the Stew
Chickpeas are naturally high in starches, which, when broken down, act as a thickening agent. When stirred into a stew, mashed chickpeas cook down to create a creamy, rich texture. For this recipe, we mash one can of chickpeas with a potato masher or fork and add it to the stew to thicken it. Check out more tips on how to thicken soup from our test kitchen.
How to Store Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew
This stew can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 3 days. To reheat, you can microwave the stew on High until warm.
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
Individually quick-frozen (IQF) spinach makes this recipe a breeze. If you can't find it, use a frozen 10-ounce block of spinach. Cook according to the package directions, then add to the soup in Step 4.