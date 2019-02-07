Hearty Chickpea & Spinach Stew

Overall, delicious. Needs a bunch of cheats though, but overall the calorie per serving is super low and it is very hearty. The mashed chickpeas blend in with the texture of the turkey so it feels much more hearty than it appears. It is as filling and yummy as a chili. I think corn would be another yummy addition to this, could easily transform into a brothy pasta as well. Here's how I made this recipe work: I doubled the spices including garlic and tomato paste. I also didn't love the order of cooking the ingredients based on my knowledge of operations so I cooked the onions first until translucent, followed by garlic and carrots until fragrant, and then added the spices to bloom and then the tomato paste to deepen the flavor. I find cooking this way with the tomato paste kind of fakes a slow-cooking taste without spending a ton of extra time. At this stage I also added gochujang to the mixture for more spiciness, the final result reminds me of spicy italian sausage but much healthier! And then after all of that I added the ground turkey and occasionally stirred until cooked and then proceeded as written. *I've found better success with EatingWell recipes if I season at least double of what is written. I believe they're written for people with a low sodium diet in mind, but my personal goal with these are overall nutrition and lower calorie satisfaction!*