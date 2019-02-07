Eggplant Tortilla Casserole

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This layered casserole is inspired by classic cheese enchiladas, minus the fuss of rolling and stuffing individual tortillas. You'd never guess that within this comforting casserole hides a layer of thinly sliced eggplant. The thin slices become tender when roasted and add a subtle savory note.

Joyce Hendley, M.S. Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019; updated March 2023

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet and two 8-inch-square baking dishes with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Peel the eggplant; slice into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Halve the rounds (or quarter, if large). Arrange in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet; brush 1 Tbsp. oil over the eggplant. Bake, turning once, until the eggplant is just beginning to brown on the edges, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool.

  • Heat the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook, stirring, until soft, about 10 minutes. Add garlic, chili powder, oregano, onion powder, and cumin; continue cooking just until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes, beans, chiles, and cilantro. Set aside.

  • To assemble the casseroles: Cover the bottom of each baking dish with 1/4 of the tortilla pieces. Spread 1 cup of the tomato-bean mixture over the tortillas, then sprinkle each with 1/4 cup Cheddar. Top each with a layer of 1/2 of the eggplant pieces, then layer each with 1 cup of the tomato-bean mixture. Divide the remaining tortilla pieces and remaining tomato-bean mixture between the casseroles, then sprinkle each with 1/4 cup Cheddar. Cover both dishes with foil. Label and freeze one casserole for up to 1 month.

  • Bake the remaining casserole until bubbling, about 30 minutes.

  • Uncover and continue baking until the cheese is lightly browned, about 10 minutes more. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting.

To make ahead

This double-batch recipe makes one casserole for tonight and one to freeze for up to 1 month (see Step 4). To cook from frozen: Thaw overnight in the refrigerator, then bake as directed in Steps 5-6.

Equipment

Two 8-inch-square baking dishes or foil pans

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 4-inch square
Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 41.3g; dietary fiber 10.2g; sugars 7.7g; fat 10.1g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 12.7mg; vitamin a iu 925.8IU; vitamin c 35.2mg; folate 20.6mcg; calcium 213.8mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 84.3mg; potassium 487.7mg; sodium 250mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/03/2023