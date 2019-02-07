Eggplant Tortilla Casserole

To assemble the casseroles: Cover the bottom of each baking dish with 1/4 of the tortilla pieces. Spread 1 cup of the tomato-bean mixture over the tortillas, then sprinkle each with 1/4 cup Cheddar. Top each with a layer of 1/2 of the eggplant pieces, then layer each with 1 cup of the tomato-bean mixture. Divide the remaining tortilla pieces and remaining tomato-bean mixture between the casseroles, then sprinkle each with 1/4 cup Cheddar. Cover both dishes with foil. Label and freeze one casserole for up to 1 month.