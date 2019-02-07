Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake

This was really good! Our first spaghetti squash recipe so we didn't know what to expect. I was skeptical of the cooking time as well so be sure to cut your chicken into bite sized pieces ( 1/2" - 3/4" ). In 20 minutes ours was fully cooked. We used portobello mushrooms because they tend to be less mushy in casseroles . Next time we will use just a little less pepper but that's only because my wife thought it was a bit strong. The picture is almost exactly what ours looked like. We will be making this again .