Trapanese Pesto Pasta & Zoodles with Salmon

Trapanese pesto is the Sicilian version of the sauce that uses tomatoes and almonds instead of pine nuts. This savory pesto sauce coats low-carb zucchini noodles and heart-healthy seared salmon to create an absolutely delicious pasta dinner.

Lauren Grant
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019

active:

35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
6

Nutrition Info

Ingredients
Directions

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cut zucchini into long thin strips with a spiralizer or vegetable peeler. Place in a colander set over a large bowl. Toss with 1/4 tsp. salt and let drain for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, pulse almonds in a food processor until coarsely chopped. Add tomatoes, 1 cup basil leaves, garlic, and crushed red pepper; pulse until coarsely chopped. Add 2 Tbsp. oil and 1/2 tsp. salt and pulse until combined; set aside.

  • Cook spaghetti in the boiling water according to package directions. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Gently squeeze the zucchini to remove excess water; add to the bowl with the spaghetti.

  • Heat the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Season salmon with pepper and the remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Add the salmon to the pan; cook until the underside is golden and crispy, about 4 minutes. Flip the salmon and cook until it flakes when nudged with a fork, 2 to 4 minutes more. Transfer to a plate and use a fork to gently flake it apart.

  • Add the pesto to the spaghetti mixture; toss to coat. Gently stir in the salmon. Top with the remaining 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil. Garnish with Parmesan and additional pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 40.8g; dietary fiber 7.1g; sugars 5.2g; fat 23.5g; saturated fat 3.8g; cholesterol 41.6mg; vitamin a iu 1353.5IU; vitamin c 36.6mg; folate 83.6mcg; calcium 83.8mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 98.6mg; potassium 815.5mg; sodium 459.1mg.
