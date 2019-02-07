Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy, omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.

Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN
Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019

Recipe Summary

15 mins
15 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, celery, parsley, lime juice, mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl; mix well. Add salmon and mix well.

  • Halve avocados lengthwise and remove pits. Scoop about 1 tablespoon flesh from each avocado half into a small bowl. Mash the scooped-out avocado flesh with a fork and stir into the salmon mixture.

  • Fill each avocado half with about 1/4 cup of the salmon mixture, mounding it on top of the avocado halves. Garnish with chives, if desired.

1/2 avocado and 1/4 cup salmon salad
293 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 10.5g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 1.8g; fat 19.6g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 61.2mg; vitamin a iu 413IU; vitamin c 14.1mg; folate 94.1mcg; calcium 94.2mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 52mg; potassium 807.2mg; sodium 399.8mg.
