Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy, omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.
61gms of cholesterol? Is that low? Thought these recipes controlled cholesterol?
Delicious, I subbed cucumber for celery, and added chopped tomato and yellow bell pepper. Quick and easy lunch idea.
I left the celery out (because celery doesn't like me) and used a cilantro seasoning mix instead of the salt and pepper, it still turned out great. I think next time I'll use smoked salmon.
Neither I nor my son are salmon fans, so I substituted tuna [canned] likewise I think parsley tastes the way a used sick smells, so I substituted tarragon. Beyond those personal modifications, I followed the recipe. Husband and son loved this lunch. Perfect for these hot summer days.
This is only soy free if you can manage to find mayonnaise that is not made with soy bean oil
This was excellent!! I only substituted fresh salmon that i baked as my husband is on a very restricted sodium diet. I followed the rest to a T. He loved it and can be a very picky eater. Has been thanking me for a fantastic dinner for the last hour. I will make this again. Was nice not to turn on the stove or oven on a hot Arizona day!! This recipe deserves 10 stars!!
Yum! Used smoked salmon and added 1/4 cup diced red onion and 1-2 tablespoons of capers. Was delicious! Will do again for sure, loved having a meal that didn't need to be cooked
This is an excellent dish. Very filling Great replacement for Dinner/evening meal
Great recipe. This was my first time using canned salmon, and I wasn't sure how if I was going to like it, but it turned out delicious!