Rainbow Chard Spanish Tortilla
Don't toss those stems! Rainbow chard is sold in bunches with a mix of yellow, pink, and pale green stems that add a pop of color, a bit of crunch, and an extra dose of fiber.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 wedge
Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 14.5g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 1.3g; fat 10.7g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 162.6mg; vitamin a iu 2576.5IU; vitamin c 13.4mg; folate 28.3mcg; calcium 53.5mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 40.3mg; potassium 578.2mg; sodium 433.1mg.