Spinach & Herb Galette

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A galette is a rustic version of a tart. Here, we fill the whole-wheat crust with spinach, herbs, and three cheeses. With its mild, versatile flavor, spinach works in a wide range of dishes. Baby spinach can be eaten raw or cooked briefly--when cooked it will reduce in volume quite a bit.

Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
50 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Low-Calorie
Diabetic Appropriate
Vegetarian
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Healthy Immunity
Healthy Pregnancy
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, pepper, and 1/2 tsp. salt in a large bowl. Drizzle 4 1/2 Tbsp. oil over the flour mixture; use your fingertips to rub the flour and oil together until the mixture turns crumbly. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. water over part of the mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push the moistened dough to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening the flour mixture, using 1 Tbsp. water at a time, until the mixture is evenly moistened. Form the dough into a ball and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill for 1 to 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine ricotta, 1 egg white, dill, oregano, lemon zest, and lemon juice in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Heat the remaining 1/2 Tbsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring, until tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Stir in spinach by the handful; cook, stirring, until wilted, 3 to 4 minutes. Spoon into a mesh strainer; press with the back of a spoon to remove excess moisture.

  • Unwrap the dough and place on a lightly floured surface. Roll into a 12-inch circle; place on the prepared baking sheet. Spoon the ricotta mixture into the center of the dough and spread into an even layer, leaving a 2-inch border. Top with the spinach mixture. Fold the edges of the dough over to partially cover the filling. Brush the dough edges with the remaining egg white (discard any leftover egg white) and sprinkle with Parmesan.

  • Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle the center with feta. Bake until the crust is browned, about 20 minutes more. Let cool for 15 minutes. Cut into 6 wedges.

Tips

Equipment: Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 wedge
Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 26g; sugars 1.9g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 8.8mg; vitamin a iu 3124IU; vitamin c 17.4mg; folate 50.9mcg; calcium 134.6mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 42.9mg; potassium 93.7mg; sodium 422.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Kim
Rating: 4 stars
03/01/2020
Very easy recipe. Hubby loved it. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/03/2021