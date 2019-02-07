Spinach & Herb Galette
A galette is a rustic version of a tart. Here, we fill the whole-wheat crust with spinach, herbs, and three cheeses. With its mild, versatile flavor, spinach works in a wide range of dishes. Baby spinach can be eaten raw or cooked briefly--when cooked it will reduce in volume quite a bit.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Spring 2019
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: Parchment paper
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 wedge
Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 26g; sugars 1.9g; fat 12.6g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 8.8mg; vitamin a iu 3124IU; vitamin c 17.4mg; folate 50.9mcg; calcium 134.6mg; iron 3.8mg; magnesium 42.9mg; potassium 93.7mg; sodium 422.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.