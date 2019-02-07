Spinach & Herb Galette

Combine all-purpose flour, whole-wheat flour, pepper, and 1/2 tsp. salt in a large bowl. Drizzle 4 1/2 Tbsp. oil over the flour mixture; use your fingertips to rub the flour and oil together until the mixture turns crumbly. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. water over part of the mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push the moistened dough to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening the flour mixture, using 1 Tbsp. water at a time, until the mixture is evenly moistened. Form the dough into a ball and wrap in plastic wrap. Chill for 1 to 2 hours.