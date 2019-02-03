Stir-Fried Pea Shoots with Garlic

This quick and easy side dish goes with anything on the dinner menu. Made with a simple sauce, it highlights the fresh vegetables as the stars of the show. When pea shoots aren't in season, try this same stir-fry with fresh watercress or spinach.

Vivian Ku
EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat canola and sesame oils in a large flat-bottom wok or large pot over medium-high heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until soft and fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add pea shoots (or sprouts), rice wine, salt and white pepper; cook until the greens are wilted and very soft, 1 to 3 minutes.

Equipment

Wok or large pot

Tip

Shaoxing is a seasoned rice wine used for cooking. Dry sherry can be used in its place.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 3.2g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1890IU; vitamin c 22.7mg; calcium 22.5mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 2.6mg; sodium 290.9mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable
