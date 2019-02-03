Stir-Fried Pea Shoots with Garlic
This quick and easy side dish goes with anything on the dinner menu. Made with a simple sauce, it highlights the fresh vegetables as the stars of the show. When pea shoots aren't in season, try this same stir-fry with fresh watercress or spinach.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Wok or large pot
Tip
Shaoxing is a seasoned rice wine used for cooking. Dry sherry can be used in its place.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 cup
Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 3.2g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1890IU; vitamin c 22.7mg; calcium 22.5mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 0.7mg; potassium 2.6mg; sodium 290.9mg.
Exchanges:
2 fat, 1 1/2 vegetable