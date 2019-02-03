Really Green Smoothie

The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

Gaby Dalkin Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, March 2019; updated November 2022

5 mins
5 mins
1

How to Prep Kale for the Smoothie

You can use either baby kale or regular kale for the smoothie, just make sure to use 1 packed cup. Here's how to prep kale for the smoothie:

Slice along each side of the stem or hold onto it and pull off the leaves.

Coarsely chop the leaves.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to cut kale and read more about the health benefits of kale.

How to Cut an Avocado for the Smoothie

You will need one-quarter of a ripe avocado for the smoothie. Here's how to cut an avocado:

Carefully slice into the avocado with a knife until the blade hits the pit in the center.

Run the knife lengthwise around the avocado. Twist the two halves of the avocado apart.

Use one-quarter of the avocado for the smoothie and store the rest.

To store the remaining avocado, leave it in the skin and keep the pit intact if you can. The skin and the pit block oxygen from reaching the flesh, limiting how much is exposed and will inevitably turn brown. To help preserve the rest of it, place plastic wrap directly on the flesh so there's no chance of air getting to it and store it in the fridge. It should stay green for at least two days.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to cut an avocado and learn more tips on how to store avocados.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine banana, kale, almond milk, avocado, chia seeds and honey in a blender. Blend on high until creamy and smooth. Add ice and blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 1/3 cup
Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 54.7g; dietary fiber 12.1g; sugars 28.8g; fat 14.2g; saturated fat 1.6g; vitamin a iu 2264.5IU; vitamin c 36.3mg; folate 95.9mcg; calcium 309.6mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 112.2mg; potassium 1051.1mg; sodium 198.9mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 2 fruit, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 vegetable
