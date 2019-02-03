Really Green Smoothie

How to Prep Kale for the Smoothie

You can use either baby kale or regular kale for the smoothie, just make sure to use 1 packed cup. Here's how to prep kale for the smoothie:

Slice along each side of the stem or hold onto it and pull off the leaves.

Hands using a knife to cut kale on a cutting board Credit: Karla Conrad

Coarsely chop the leaves.

A close up of hands using a knife to cut kale on a cutting board Credit: Karla Conrad

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to cut kale and read more about the health benefits of kale.

How to Cut an Avocado for the Smoothie

You will need one-quarter of a ripe avocado for the smoothie. Here's how to cut an avocado:

Carefully slice into the avocado with a knife until the blade hits the pit in the center.

two hands slicing an avocado with red knife over a wooden cutting board Credit: Casey Barber

Run the knife lengthwise around the avocado. Twist the two halves of the avocado apart.

two hands holding avocado halves over a wooden cutting board with red knife Credit: Casey Barber

Use one-quarter of the avocado for the smoothie and store the rest.

To store the remaining avocado, leave it in the skin and keep the pit intact if you can. The skin and the pit block oxygen from reaching the flesh, limiting how much is exposed and will inevitably turn brown. To help preserve the rest of it, place plastic wrap directly on the flesh so there's no chance of air getting to it and store it in the fridge. It should stay green for at least two days.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to cut an avocado and learn more tips on how to store avocados.