Linguine alle Vongole

Italian for "linguine with clams," this seafood pasta dish includes tomatoes for a mashup between red and white clam sauces.

Betsy Andrews
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

active:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil and butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add garlic and scallions; cook, stirring frequently, until soft, 2 to 4 minutes. Add clams and tomatoes, both with their juice, and wine. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally and breaking up the tomatoes, until reduced by one-third, 30 to 35 minutes. Add parsley, crushed red pepper and pepper. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain.

  • Add the pasta to the sauce and toss gently.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
479 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 53.4g; dietary fiber 6.7g; sugars 3.7g; fat 15.9g; saturated fat 4.5g; cholesterol 121mg; vitamin a iu 2337.3IU; vitamin c 26.8mg; folate 55.7mcg; calcium 211.8mg; iron 39mg; magnesium 93.6mg; potassium 544mg; sodium 755.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 3 starch, 2 fat, 1/2 vegetable
