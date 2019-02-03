Veal, Beef & Pork Sugo

This Italian tomato sauce recipe simmers for a long time, allowing some of the liquid to evaporate, concentrating the flavor. This easy recipe is perfect for meal prep--it makes a large batch, so serve some over pasta for dinner and freeze the rest for a quick meal in the future.

Betsy Andrews
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

30 mins
2 hrs 30 mins
18

  • Combine mushrooms and water in a medium heatproof bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add pork and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, 4 to 5 minutes. Add beef and veal; cook, breaking up the meat, until no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes. Add celery, carrot, onion, garlic and parsley; cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are soft, about 10 minutes more.

  • Strain the mushrooms, reserving the soaking liquid. Mince them and add to the pot along with the soaking liquid. Add tomatoes and their juices. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, partially cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 2 to 2 1/2 hours.

  • Remove the sauce from the heat and stir in butter and salt.

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

3/4 cup
209 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 8.1g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 4g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 50.4mg; vitamin a iu 1425.4IU; vitamin c 24.4mg; folate 21.5mcg; calcium 77.2mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 34.2mg; potassium 566.2mg; sodium 449.9mg.
1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1 lean protein, 1 medium-fat protein
