Grill-Fried Potatoes

These potato wedges get magically creamy in the center and crisp on the outside as if they were deep-fried. But--surprise!--they're grilled for a healthier, easier and way-less-messy (but equally delicious) steak fry.

Betsy Andrews
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a rimmed baking sheet on a grill; preheat to medium-low (about 325 degrees F).

  • Add butter and oil to the pan and heat until melted and sizzling. Add potatoes, garlic and rosemary and cook, turning the potatoes and garlic often and adjusting the heat as necessary, until tender and golden, 20 to 30 minutes.

  • Discard the rosemary. Using tongs, transfer the potatoes and garlic to a serving dish and season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 wedges
Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 34.9g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 1.2g; fat 16.1g; saturated fat 5.2g; cholesterol 19.1mg; vitamin a iu 225.6IU; vitamin c 11.9mg; folate 26.2mcg; calcium 34.8mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 43.7mg; potassium 789.5mg; sodium 251mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 2 starch
