Sautéed Green Beans with Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic

This versatile and easy side dish is a tasty way to showcase green beans. We boil the beans briefly before sautéing for perfectly crisp-tender vegetables that don't get mushy.

Betsy Andrews
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

30 mins
30 mins
10

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add beans and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes. Drain. Dry the pot.

  • Add oil to the pot and heat over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, tomato and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the beans and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are heated through, about 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.

about 1 cup
74 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 3.6g; sugars 4.8g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 902.1IU; vitamin c 16.6mg; folate 49.5mcg; calcium 56.3mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 34.8mg; potassium 437.6mg; sodium 184.5mg.
2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
