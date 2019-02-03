Anchor Bay Mussels with Tomatoes & Feta

This simple and delicious mussels recipe is restaurant-worthy. Just make sure you clean your mussels well before cooking: Give them a rinse under cold running water and use a brush to remove any barnacles or grit from the shell. Discard mussels with broken shells or those whose shells remain open after you tap them lightly. Pull off any fibrous "beard" that may be pinched between the shells.

The Squires
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add bell pepper, onion and garlic; reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 10 minutes. Increase heat to high. Add tomatoes, wine, vinegar, oregano and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add mussels; cover and steam over high heat, occasionally giving the pan a shake, until all the mussels have opened, 4 to 5 minutes. (Discard any that do not open.) Transfer the mussels and sauce to a serving bowl. Serve topped with feta and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 ounces mussels and 1 cup sauce
Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 19.3g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 7.4g; fat 21g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 52mg; vitamin a iu 1252.7IU; vitamin c 57.4mg; folate 67.5mcg; calcium 191.4mg; iron 5.8mg; magnesium 42.9mg; potassium 375.9mg; sodium 443.1mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 2 1/2 vegetable, 2 lean protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022