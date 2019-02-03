Anchor Bay Mussels with Tomatoes & Feta
This simple and delicious mussels recipe is restaurant-worthy. Just make sure you clean your mussels well before cooking: Give them a rinse under cold running water and use a brush to remove any barnacles or grit from the shell. Discard mussels with broken shells or those whose shells remain open after you tap them lightly. Pull off any fibrous "beard" that may be pinched between the shells.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3 ounces mussels and 1 cup sauce
Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 20g; carbohydrates 19.3g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 7.4g; fat 21g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 52mg; vitamin a iu 1252.7IU; vitamin c 57.4mg; folate 67.5mcg; calcium 191.4mg; iron 5.8mg; magnesium 42.9mg; potassium 375.9mg; sodium 443.1mg.
Exchanges:
3 fat, 2 1/2 vegetable, 2 lean protein