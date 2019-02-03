Fruit Energy Balls
Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 ball
Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 10.1g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 7.3g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 235.1IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 3.5mcg; calcium 28.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 20.8mg; potassium 167.1mg; sodium 1.9mg.
Exchanges:
1/2 fat, 1/2 fruit