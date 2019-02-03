Fruit Energy Balls

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Make a big batch of these no-bake energy balls to keep on hand when hunger strikes or you need a healthy pick-me-up.

Joyce Hendley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March 2019

active:

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
20

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine almonds, figs and apricots in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Roll the mixture into small balls and dredge in coconut.

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 ball
Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 10.1g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 7.3g; fat 3.3g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 235.1IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 3.5mcg; calcium 28.4mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 20.8mg; potassium 167.1mg; sodium 1.9mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat, 1/2 fruit

Reviews

Reviews:
Christyn
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2019
I'm following the Clean Eating plan for summer and I was so skeptical when I saw these on the menu. But I decided to trust and give it a try - and I am so glad I did! These are delicious! They taste a lot like a certain packaged fig cookie but I love that there are so few ingredients. I make batches now and keep them in my freezer for quick snacks and treats. Tip: we didn't like them at room temperature when I first made them but they are amazing cold. Read More
