Fruit Energy Balls

I'm following the Clean Eating plan for summer and I was so skeptical when I saw these on the menu. But I decided to trust and give it a try - and I am so glad I did! These are delicious! They taste a lot like a certain packaged fig cookie but I love that there are so few ingredients. I make batches now and keep them in my freezer for quick snacks and treats. Tip: we didn't like them at room temperature when I first made them but they are amazing cold.