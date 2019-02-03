Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup

This is really good!! I've been trying to eat healthier and I wanted something I could eat on for days so I decided to try this recipe. Changes I made: I used 1.25lbs chicken breast. That ended up being a perfect amount of chicken. I feel like 2lbs would have been too much. I also used canned chickpeas because I couldn't find dried ones and I put them in when I started cooking. They were tender but not mushy. Didn't add olives because I don't like them. Had to use regular fire roasted tomatoes because I couldn't find lower salt version. For seasonings I followed the recipe but added 1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika and some sweet paprika as well as black pepper. Added a little feta on top when I served it and it was yummy.

I think next time I'm going to add spinach like another reviewer mentioned to bulk it up and add some vitamins. Definitely a keeper and will be great for the colder months.