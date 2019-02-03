Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup
The only things better than healthy dinner ideas are healthy dinner ideas that are easy. This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker soup recipe is just that. It simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Equipment: 6-qt. or larger slow cooker
Nutrition Facts
4 1/2 lean protein, 2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1/2 fat