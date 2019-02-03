Slow-Cooker Chicken & Chickpea Soup

The only things better than healthy dinner ideas are healthy dinner ideas that are easy. This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker soup recipe is just that. It simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.

Carolyn Malcoun
EatingWell Magazine, March 2019; updated October 2021

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Gather all the ingredients.

  • Drain 1 1/2 cups chickpeas and place in a 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Add 4 cups water, onion, tomatoes and their juice, 2 tablespoons tomato paste, garlic, bay leaf, 4 teaspoons cumin, 4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon cayenne and 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper; stir to combine. Add 2 pounds chicken. Cover and cook on Low for 8 hours or High for 4 hours.

  • Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board and let cool slightly. Discard bay leaf. Add artichokes, 1/4 cup olives and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the slow cooker and stir to combine.

  • Shred the chicken, discarding bones. Stir the chicken into the soup.

  • Serve topped with 1/4 cup parsley (or cilantro).

Tips

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Equipment: 6-qt. or larger slow cooker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 33.6g; carbohydrates 43g; dietary fiber 11.6g; sugars 8.5g; fat 15.3g; saturated fat 3.3g; cholesterol 76.5mg; vitamin a iu 1590IU; vitamin c 15.1mg; folate 194.1mcg; calcium 114.7mg; iron 5.7mg; magnesium 78.7mg; potassium 608.8mg; sodium 761.8mg.
Exchanges:

4 1/2 lean protein, 2 starch, 2 vegetable, 1/2 fat
