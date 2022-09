Delicious recipe and can be made all in one pot which is a bonus! I made it with ground turkey because my husband can’t eat chicken and it was fantastic. Only other change was I tore up 3 tortillas, not 2 because I didn’t measure my veggies and prob had more peppers in the pan than it called for. The whole jalapeño adds a bit of a kick to the dish, but I loved the spice. If you’re not into spicy, just half the jalapeno or omit. Shared this recipe with lots of friends to add to the one-pot rotation! Thanks Eating Well!