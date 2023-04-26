Classic Banana Bread recipe

Healthy Recipes Healthy Bread Recipes Healthy Quick Bread Recipes Healthy Banana Bread Recipes Classic Banana Bread 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review This versatile bread is the perfect on-the-go breakfast, gift for a host, or holiday gift. Top it with whatever you like, and even throw some additional ingredients like chocolate chips. It's the bread that everyone can get behind. Banana bread should form a crack down the center as it bakes--a sign the baking soda is doing its job. Serve toasted with a smear of cream cheese, Greek yogurt or peanut butter and top with mixed nuts, if desired. By Jean Patterson Published on April 26, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Zapalowski Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 2 hrs Servings: 14 Yield: 1 loaf Nutrition Profile: Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour ¾ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup sugar ¼ cup butter, softened 2 large eggs 1 ½ cups mashed ripe banana (about 3 bananas) ⅓ cup plain low-fat yogurt 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Cooking spray Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt, stirring with a whisk. Place sugar and butter in a large bowl, and beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended (about 1 minute). Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Add banana, yogurt and vanilla; beat until blended. Add flour mixture; beat at low speed just until moist. Spoon batter into an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350°F for 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pan on a wire rack; remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack. Variations to Try Marble it. Stir 1 cup batter and 1/2 cup melted semisweet chocolate chips together in a small bowl. Spoon plain batter into pan, alternating with dollops of chocolate-chip batter. Drag a knife through batter to swirl. Bake as directed. Berry it. Fold 1 cup fresh blueberries into batter. Bake as directed. French-toast it. Cut bread into 3/4-inch slices. Toast until slightly crisp on both sides. Whisk together 2 eggs, 2 Tbsp. milk, ground cinnamon and nutmeg to taste as well as a pinch of salt in a shallow bowl. Dip bread in mixture, let excess drip off, then fry, turning once, in a nonstick skillet lightly coated with vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Chocolate-chip it. Fold 1 cup dark chocolate chips into batter. Bake as directed. Streusel it. Combine 2 Tbsp. rolled oats, 2 Tbsp. flour, 1 Tbsp. brown sugar, 1 Tbsp. butter, melted, and 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg in a medium bowl. Divide batter among 12 paper-lined muffin cups. Top with streusel. Bake at 350°F until done, about 25 minutes. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 187 Calories 4g Fat 34g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 14 Calories 187 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 34g 12% Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 40mg 13% Sodium 198mg 9% Calcium 20mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved