How to Make Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Choosing the Peppers

Any color bell pepper works well. Red, orange and yellow bell peppers tend to be sweeter while green bell peppers are less sweet and slightly bitter. Opt for larger peppers that can hold all of the filling.

Choosing the Steak

We like top round steak for this recipe because it's lean and relatively inexpensive. If you can't find top round, flank steak, sirloin or strip steak are all good alternatives. If you want to skip the steak altogether, you can use ground beef in its place. For a lighter flavor, you can substitute thinly sliced chicken breast or thigh for the steak or use ground turkey. To make these Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers vegetarian, you can use crumbled tofu or another meat substitute in place of the steak and use vegetarian Worchestershire sauce.

How to Broil

To melt the cheese on top, you'll want to broil your peppers about 5 inches from the heat source. Broilers vary in intensity, so watch carefully as they cook to prevent burning.

What to Serve with Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

To keep your meal low-carb, serve Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers with a side of cauliflower rice or a simple green salad. If you want to enjoy a more classic pairing, roasted potatoes or sweet potatoes go nicely with this easy recipe.