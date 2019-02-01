Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Mounding a classic Philly cheesesteak mixture in a colorful bell pepper and melting cheese on top is an easy way to skip the bread and cut the carbs.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2019; updated November 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
How to Make Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Choosing the Peppers

Any color bell pepper works well. Red, orange and yellow bell peppers tend to be sweeter while green bell peppers are less sweet and slightly bitter. Opt for larger peppers that can hold all of the filling.

Choosing the Steak

We like top round steak for this recipe because it's lean and relatively inexpensive. If you can't find top round, flank steak, sirloin or strip steak are all good alternatives. If you want to skip the steak altogether, you can use ground beef in its place. For a lighter flavor, you can substitute thinly sliced chicken breast or thigh for the steak or use ground turkey. To make these Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers vegetarian, you can use crumbled tofu or another meat substitute in place of the steak and use vegetarian Worchestershire sauce.

How to Broil

To melt the cheese on top, you'll want to broil your peppers about 5 inches from the heat source. Broilers vary in intensity, so watch carefully as they cook to prevent burning.

What to Serve with Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

To keep your meal low-carb, serve Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers with a side of cauliflower rice or a simple green salad. If you want to enjoy a more classic pairing, roasted potatoes or sweet potatoes go nicely with this easy recipe.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Place pepper halves on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake until tender but still holding their shape, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until starting to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring, until they're softened and release their juices, about 5 minutes more. Add steak, Italian seasoning, pepper and salt; cook, stirring, until the steak is just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in Worcestershire.

  • Preheat broiler to high. Divide the filling between the pepper halves and top each with a slice of cheese. Broil 5 inches from the heat until the cheese is melted and lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 stuffed pepper
Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 29g; carbohydrates 11.9g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 5.8g; fat 16.9g; saturated fat 7.5g; cholesterol 74.4mg; vitamin a iu 555.7IU; vitamin c 71.3mg; folate 36.6mcg; calcium 243.2mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 39.4mg; potassium 657mg; sodium 464.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 fat, 2 1/2 lean protein, 2 vegetable, 1 high-fat protein
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 12/16/2022