Tequila Guacamole

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Margarita lovers will go crazy for this twist on classic guacamole. Spiking your guacamole with tequila adds an extra layer of flavor and blends deliciously with the fresh lime juice and jalapeño. This guacamole is for grown-ups only, but you can omit the tequila if you're serving to kids.

Sarah Epperson Loveless
Source: EatingWell.com, February 2019

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine onion, jalapeño, tomato, lime juice, tequila and salt in a medium bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Add avocados and mash with a fork or potato masher to the desired consistency. Serve with tortilla chips.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 7g; dietary fiber 4.8g; sugars 1.1g; fat 9.9g; saturated fat 1.4g; vitamin a iu 192IU; vitamin c 12.3mg; folate 57.7mcg; calcium 11mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 21.5mg; potassium 362.4mg; sodium 125.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 fat, 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/20/2022