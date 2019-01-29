Tips for the Best Air-Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

Served with a smoky, spicy dipping sauce, these air-fryer popcorn shrimp are the perfect appetizer! Here are tips on how to make them:

Set Up Your Breading Station

Breading is a three-part process that creates a crust on the shrimp. You will need three shallow dishes - one for flour, one for eggs and water and another one for the panko and seasonings.

Bread the Shrimp

Dredge the shrimp in flour. This step will help the egg stick to the shrimp. Then dredge in the egg mixture, which will help the panko to stick. Finally, dredge them in the panko mixture, shaking off excess.

Air-Fry the Shrimp

Cook the shrimp in two batches. Coat the shrimp with cooking spray, then air-fry at 360°F until crispy and cooked through, about 8 minutes, turning once. Make sure the shrimp is in a single layer in the air fryer. Overcrowding the air fryer basket will prevent the shrimp from crisping up.

Make the Dipping Sauce

This smoky dipping sauce is full of flavor! It has five simple ingredients - ketchup, chipotle chiles, cilantro, lime juice and salt. We recommend using no-salt-added ketchup to reduce the amount of sodium in the sauce.