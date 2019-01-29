Air-Fryer Spinach & Feta Turkey Burgers

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sharp raw garlic, fresh herbs and tangy feta cheese superbly flavor these turkey burgers. Since the patties are air-fried with very little oil, there's room to add a bit of olive oil to the meat to keep the patties from drying out. Serve with air-fried zucchini fries (see associated recipe).

Robin Bashinsky Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2019; updated November 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat air-fryer basket with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine turkey, oil, oregano, red pepper, salt and garlic in a bowl. Mix well. Form the mixture into 2 (1/2-inch-thick) patties. Place in the prepared air-fryer basket and cook at 360 degrees F until a thermometer registers 155 degrees F, 13 to 15 minutes, turning once during cooking.

  • Toss spinach, onion and vinegar together. Divide feta among top and bottom halves of buns. Place the burgers on the bottom halves of the buns. Top with the spinach mixture and the bun tops.

Associated Recipes

Air-Fryer Zucchini Fries

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 burger
Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 26g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5.1g; fat 15.6g; saturated fat 5.7g; cholesterol 100.6mg; vitamin a iu 1293.4IU; vitamin c 7.3mg; folate 30.1mcg; calcium 191.2mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 78mg; potassium 420.3mg; sodium 777.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

3 medium-fat protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/05/2022