Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers are a classic family meal--and they're fun to eat, too. Instead of roasting the sweet peppers in the oven, use an air fryer to get them crisp-tender but not soggy.

Adam Hickman
EatingWell.com, January 2019

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
3

Air-Fryer Stuffed Pepper Tips

1) Make sure your peppers are all the same size. That way, they cook at the same rate.

2) Don't crowd the air fryer basket. Air fryers work by circulating hot air that cooks the food evenly. If your peppers are too close together, the air will not be able to circulate properly. If you find your peppers are too big to fit in the basket all at once, cook them in batches. You can keep the first batch in a warm oven while the second batch cooks.

3) If your peppers have an uneven shape, you can use the pepper tops to keep them upright in the basket. You can also trim the bottom of the peppers so they sit flat, or cut them lengthwise in half and stuff the halves.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat the basket of an air fryer with cooking spray. Cut tops off peppers and reserve. Seed the peppers and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add turkey; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 4 minutes. Stir in rice and panko; cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in marinara, parsley, pepper and Parmesan. Divide the mixture evenly among the prepared peppers.

  • Place the peppers in the prepared air-fryer basket. Nestle the pepper tops in the bottom of the basket. Cook at 350 degrees F until the peppers are tender, about 8 minutes. Top with mozzarella; cook until the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 pepper
Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 25.6g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 7.3g; fat 20.6g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 95.7mg; vitamin a iu 4643.6IU; vitamin c 159.4mg; folate 74.4mcg; calcium 171.7mg; iron 2.7mg; magnesium 58.2mg; potassium 574.6mg; sodium 340.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 medium-fat protein, 2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 starch
