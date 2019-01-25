Air-Fryer Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Air-Fryer Stuffed Pepper Tips

1) Make sure your peppers are all the same size. That way, they cook at the same rate.

2) Don't crowd the air fryer basket. Air fryers work by circulating hot air that cooks the food evenly. If your peppers are too close together, the air will not be able to circulate properly. If you find your peppers are too big to fit in the basket all at once, cook them in batches. You can keep the first batch in a warm oven while the second batch cooks.

3) If your peppers have an uneven shape, you can use the pepper tops to keep them upright in the basket. You can also trim the bottom of the peppers so they sit flat, or cut them lengthwise in half and stuff the halves.