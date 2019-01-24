Mediterranean Appetizer Board

Channel the flavors of the Mediterranean in this bountiful appetizer board. A duo of classic hummus and roasted eggplant dip offers dunking options for seeded crackers, carrot sticks and raw fennel slices. Juicy grapes and dried apricots provide a sweet counterpart to salty prosciutto and feta cheese.

Jamie Vespa, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2019

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Mediterranean Eggplant Dip with Sizzled Garlic
Appetizer Board

Directions

  • To prepare eggplant dip: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Toss eggplant, 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast until the eggplant is very tender, tossing once halfway through, about 40 minutes. Let cool on the pan for 10 minutes.

  • Transfer the eggplant to a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped, 8 to 10 pulses. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in yogurt, tahini, lemon juice, cumin, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt until well combined.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Add garlic and cook, shaking the pan occasionally, until the garlic is barely golden and starting to crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer the garlic and oil to a small bowl and let cool for 2 minutes. Spoon over the eggplant dip.

  • To prepare appetizer board: Spread hummus directly onto the board near one center edge. Drizzle the hummus with 1 tablespoon oil; sprinkle with herbs. Place eggplant dip in a small serving bowl and set on the opposite center edge; drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil.

  • Arrange carrot and fennel slices on one corner of the board, letting the carrots hang over the edge slightly. Scatter crackers on the opposite end of the board. Place baguette slices next to the eggplant dip.

  • Arrange prosciutto slices between the hummus and the eggplant dip. Place feta in a small bowl; drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Place the bowl in the corner of the board.

  • Place artichoke hearts in a small bowl and set it on the opposite end of the board from the feta.

  • Scatter grapes and apricots in any remaining open spaces on the board. Garnish the board with fresh basil sprigs.

To make ahead

Prepare Mediterranean Eggplant Dip with Sizzled Garlic (through Step 4) and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 Tbsp. dip, with fruit, vegetables, cheese, meat, baguette & crackers
Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 6.3g; fat 9.6g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 9.4mg; vitamin a iu 2431.8IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; folate 23.1mcg; calcium 50.7mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 19.8mg; potassium 234.7mg; sodium 459mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/07/2022