Mediterranean Appetizer Board
Channel the flavors of the Mediterranean in this bountiful appetizer board. A duo of classic hummus and roasted eggplant dip offers dunking options for seeded crackers, carrot sticks and raw fennel slices. Juicy grapes and dried apricots provide a sweet counterpart to salty prosciutto and feta cheese.
EatingWell.com, January 2019
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare Mediterranean Eggplant Dip with Sizzled Garlic (through Step 4) and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/2 Tbsp. dip, with fruit, vegetables, cheese, meat, baguette & crackers
Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 6.3g; fat 9.6g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 9.4mg; vitamin a iu 2431.8IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; folate 23.1mcg; calcium 50.7mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 19.8mg; potassium 234.7mg; sodium 459mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 fat, 1 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 fruit