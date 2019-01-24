Air-Fryer Scallops

What Type of Scallops Should I Use?

We use sea scallops for this recipe, which are larger in size than bay scallops. There are two types of scallops sold at grocery stores and seafood markets: bay scallops and sea scallops. Bay scallops are found in shallow waters and bays along the East Coast and are small in size, most measuring 1/2 inch in diameter. Sea scallops are found in deep, cold ocean waters around the world and are larger in size, with some as big as 2 inches in diameter.

Sea scallops are typically creamy off-white or a light pink hue. When shopping, look for dry-packed scallops that are about the same size and thickness so that they cook evenly in the air fryer.

How to Prepare Scallops for Cooking

1. Locate the side muscle on each scallop. The side muscle is a chewy, tough piece of fibrous tissue found on one side of the scallop. This is what once held the scallop to the shell.

2. Pinch the piece of muscle between your thumb and forefinger. Gently tug until the muscle pulls away.

3. Pat dry each scallop to remove moisture on the surface.

For more scallop tips, check out our guide to buying and cooking scallops.

How to Know When Scallops Are Cooked

The scallops may not brown in the air fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready. Be sure to cook the scallops to an internal temperature of 120°F using an instant-read thermometer. This should take about 6 minutes or so depending on the thickness of each scallop.