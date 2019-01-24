Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

Let me first say that my mom used to make salmon patties when I was younger and I HATED those nights! My dad requested them though, and I recently bought an air fryer, so I found this recipe. Super easy and quick recipe to make. I used a can of red salmon that was 14.75 ounces. Also, I rehydrated minced onions and added them in and didn’t use dill as I didn’t have it. Those were the only substitutions I made. Oh, and I flipped them with 4 minutes left so they got nice and brown on both sides instead of just the top. These were delicious! However, they were dry (which I feel is typical of salmon patties). Next time, I’d either add more mayo and/or mustard, add another egg, or cook for maybe 10 minutes instead of 12. Overall, my dad loved them, and my mom and I liked them. But I’ll definitely be making this recipe again!