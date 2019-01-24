Cornflake Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets

These crispy air-fried chicken nuggets are a quick kid-friendly dinner that parents will love too.

Adam Hickman Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2019; updated November 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

How to Make Cornflake Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets

These homemade nuggets are healthier than fast-food versions and more flavorful, thanks to the cornflake coating. Here are some tips on how to make them:

Set Up Your Breading Station

Breading is a three-part process that creates a crust on the chicken. You will need three shallow dishes: one for the cornstarch, confectioners' sugar and seasonings, one for the buttermilk and another one for the crushed cornflakes.

Bread the Chicken

Dredge the chicken in the cornstarch mixture. This step will help the buttermilk stick to the chicken. Then dip the chicken in the buttermilk, which will help the crushed cornflakes to stick. Finally, toss the chicken in the cornflakes to coat.

Air-Fry the Chicken

Coat the chicken with cooking spray, then air-fry at 400°F until golden brown and cooked through. Make sure the chicken is in a single layer in the air fryer. Overcrowding the air fryer basket will prevent the chicken from crisping up.

How Do I Make Air-Fryer Chicken Strips?

You can cut the chicken into strips instead of 1-inch chunks. Be sure to cook the chicken strips for 2 to 3 minutes longer, or until done.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat the basket of an air fryer with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine cornstarch, sugar, pepper and garlic powder in a shallow dish. Place buttermilk in a separate shallow dish and cornflakes in a third shallow dish. Sprinkle chicken with salt. Dredge the chicken in the cornstarch mixture, shaking off excess, then dip in the buttermilk, allowing excess to drip off. Toss the chicken in the cornflakes to coat.

  • Coat the chicken with cooking spray; place in the prepared basket. Cook at 400°F until golden brown and cooked through, 8 to 9 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time.

Equipment

Air fryer

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
5 nuggets
Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 44.2g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 7.9g; fat 3.8g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 66mg; vitamin a iu 573.9IU; vitamin c 6mg; folate 170mcg; calcium 49.6mg; iron 9.1mg; magnesium 36.8mg; potassium 286.7mg; sodium 535.2mg; thiamin 0.4mg; added sugar 4g.
Exchanges:

3 lean protein, 2 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/21/2022