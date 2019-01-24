How to Make Cornflake Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets

These homemade nuggets are healthier than fast-food versions and more flavorful, thanks to the cornflake coating. Here are some tips on how to make them:

Set Up Your Breading Station

Breading is a three-part process that creates a crust on the chicken. You will need three shallow dishes: one for the cornstarch, confectioners' sugar and seasonings, one for the buttermilk and another one for the crushed cornflakes.

Bread the Chicken

Dredge the chicken in the cornstarch mixture. This step will help the buttermilk stick to the chicken. Then dip the chicken in the buttermilk, which will help the crushed cornflakes to stick. Finally, toss the chicken in the cornflakes to coat.

Air-Fry the Chicken

Coat the chicken with cooking spray, then air-fry at 400°F until golden brown and cooked through. Make sure the chicken is in a single layer in the air fryer. Overcrowding the air fryer basket will prevent the chicken from crisping up.

How Do I Make Air-Fryer Chicken Strips?

You can cut the chicken into strips instead of 1-inch chunks. Be sure to cook the chicken strips for 2 to 3 minutes longer, or until done.