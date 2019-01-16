Roasted Koginut Squash

Koginut squash is a unique squash hybrid that is smooth and silky like kabocha squash with the rich, sweet flavor of a butternut.

Carolyn Casner Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2019; updated December 2022

active:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
What Does Koginut Squash Taste Like?

Koginut squash is a hybrid of kabocha squash and butternut squash. It has a creamy and smooth texture when cooked, with a sweet buttery flavor. Its natural sweetness is enhanced when you roast it. The peel is also edible, making it incredibly easy to prepare. When preparing koginut squash, don't throw away the seeds! You can roast koginut squash seeds the same way you would roast butternut squash seedsspaghetti squash seeds and pumpkin seeds.

How Should I Serve Koginut Squash?

Use koginut squash as a base for a grain bowl or slice into wedges and serve with a creamy yogurt sauce. Puree it into a soup, add it to a casserole, make risotto or stuff it with a sweet and savory filling. For a healthy and delicious side dish, make mashed koginut squash and serve it with your favorite main dish.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Cut squash in half lengthwise and remove seeds. Brush the cut sides with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place on a large rimmed baking sheet, flesh-side down.

  • Bake the squash until tender, 45 to 55 minutes. Drizzle with maple syrup, if desired.

Equipment

Large rimmed baking sheet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 squash
Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 21.1g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 9g; fat 3.5g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 10506.8IU; vitamin c 27mg; calcium 60.8mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 0.3mg; potassium 898.1mg; sodium 290.7mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1 starch
