Roasted Koginut Squash
Koginut squash is a unique squash hybrid that is smooth and silky like kabocha squash with the rich, sweet flavor of a butternut.
What Does Koginut Squash Taste Like?
Koginut squash is a hybrid of kabocha squash and butternut squash. It has a creamy and smooth texture when cooked, with a sweet buttery flavor. Its natural sweetness is enhanced when you roast it. The peel is also edible, making it incredibly easy to prepare. When preparing koginut squash, don't throw away the seeds! You can roast koginut squash seeds the same way you would roast butternut squash seeds, spaghetti squash seeds and pumpkin seeds.
How Should I Serve Koginut Squash?
Use koginut squash as a base for a grain bowl or slice into wedges and serve with a creamy yogurt sauce. Puree it into a soup, add it to a casserole, make risotto or stuff it with a sweet and savory filling. For a healthy and delicious side dish, make mashed koginut squash and serve it with your favorite main dish.
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Large rimmed baking sheet
Nutrition Facts
1 fat, 1 starch