Everything Pizza

This whole-grain pizza has everything on it--sauce, beef, bacon, veggies, olives, and cheese. Feel free to substitute different types of meat or vegetables to suit your taste.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Whole-Grain Pizza Crust
Everything Pizza

Directions

  • To prepare the crust: In a large bowl, combine 1 cup of the bread flour, whole-wheat flour, cornmeal, flax seed meal, yeast and salt. Add the water, stirring until combined. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough of the remaining 1/4 to 1/2 cup bread flour to make a moderately soft dough that is smooth and elastic (3 to 5 minutes total).

    Advertisement

  • Shape dough into a ball. Place in a lightly greased bowl, turning once to grease surface. Cover and let rise in a warm place until double in size (2 1/2 to 3 hours).

  • Punch dough down. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide dough into two portions. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Use as directed in individual pizza recipes.

  • To assemble and prepare pizza: Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Grease a 14-inch round baking stone, a 12-inch pizza pan, or large baking sheet; set aside. Roll 1 portion Whole-Grain Pizza Crust dough on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch circle. (Save remaining dough for another use)Transfer to the prepared baking stone. Prick the dough all over with a fork. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until the crust is lightly browned.

  • Meanwhile, for sauce, combine tomato sauce, tomato paste, Italian seasoning, garlic, and pepper in a small bowl.

  • Lightly brush 1 inch of the edge of the hot crust with oil. Spread the sauce over the crust to within 1 inch of the edge. Top with cooked ground beef and Canadian bacon. Add mushrooms and olives; sprinkle with cheese.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes more or until the cheese is melted and the vegetables are softened.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 pizza
Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 37.1g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 5g; fat 12.3g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 29mg; vitamin a iu 992.6IU; vitamin c 21.2mg; folate 89.4mcg; calcium 239.6mg; iron 2.9mg; magnesium 40.3mg; potassium 300.1mg; sodium 663.2mg.
Exchanges:

2 lean protein, 2 starch, 1 1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/23/2022