Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup with Soft-Boiled Eggs

Transform canned chicken noodle soup by adding fresh ginger, crunchy vegetables, herbs and a jammy soft-boiled egg. Look for a low-sodium soup that has 450 mg sodium or less per serving.

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2019; updated October 2022

10 mins
10 mins
2

  • Prepare soup according to package directions. Stir in ginger and heat until simmering.

  • Divide the soup between 2 wide, shallow bowls. Top each with 1/4 cup each cilantro and carrot, 2 tablespoons scallions and an egg. Finish with Sriracha to taste and sesame seeds.

Read more: How to Amp Up Canned Soup to Make It a Healthy Meal

1 cup
175 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 4.5g; fat 7.9g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 200.7mg; vitamin a iu 5913.4IU; vitamin c 5.6mg; folate 31mcg; calcium 64.5mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 12.9mg; potassium 450mg; sodium 187.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 medium-fat protein, 1 starch, 1 vegetable
